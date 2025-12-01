Business Today
Collective Consciousness Of Humanity": Elon Musk Reveals His Big Vision For The Future Of X

  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 1, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 1, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

In a deep and wide-ranging conversation, Elon Musk warns that modern social media has turned into a stream of “dopamine hits” that creates “a little bit of brain rot.” He says endless, substance-less videos are “not a great way to spend time,” even though platforms increasingly optimise for such behaviour. Contrasting this, Musk lays out his long-term vision for X: a global town square evolving into a “collective consciousness of humanity.” With secure messaging, audio-video calls, and automatic translation across languages, Musk says X aims to connect people at a deeper, more meaningful level—not numb them with addictive content. He then shifts to bigger questions: the meaning of life, the limits of human understanding, and why humanity must learn to ask better questions, not just chase better algorithms.

