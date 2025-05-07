Colonel Sofiya Qureshi & Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Faces Of India’s Resilience After Op Sindoor

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, India witnessed a powerful display of unity and strength, symbolized by two extraordinary women officers. Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, representing different faiths, stood before the nation, delivering a resounding message of resilience and solidarity. Colonel Qureshi, the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise in 2016, has also served in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, including a pivotal mission in Congo. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, a high-altitude rescue hero, continues to make waves as one of the prominent figures in the Indian Air Force with a permanent commission in the flying branch. Together, they became the face of India's unwavering strength, embodying the 'Naari Shakti' spirit and proving that terror and division would never break the unity of the nation. This moment, amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, transcended borders and sent a strong message across the world—India stands united, stronger than ever.