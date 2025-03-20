scorecardresearch
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal: FTA Talks Time-Consuming, Must Speed Up With Core Issues Approach

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized the need to fast-track free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations by addressing core trade issues first. Speaking at the CII India-Latin America and Caribbean Conclave, he highlighted that prolonged talks can cause businesses to lose interest. India is already in FTA discussions with Peru and aims to double LAC-India bilateral trade from $50 billion to $100 billion. With 14 trade agreements in place and negotiations ongoing with over 50 more countries, India seeks to streamline trade deals, including a phased FTA approach with the US, expected to see its first outcome by September.

