Confirmed: Noida Airport Delayed Again, Faces Massive Penalties & A New Deadline

The much-anticipated Noida International Airport is facing yet another delay! Originally set to open in September 2024, the ambitious project has now been given its third deadline. The latest targets? May 15 for domestic flights and June 25 for international operations. With construction running over seven months behind schedule, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his displeasure, and hefty penalties have now been imposed. Tata Projects, the engineering contractor, blames the delay on last year’s prolonged monsoon, and crucial infrastructure like the integrated cargo terminal, ATC tower, and fuel farm remains incomplete. The runway is ready, and flight validation tests have been conducted, but will Noida International Airport finally take off as planned?