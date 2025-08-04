Business Today
Cong MP R. Sudha’s Gold Chain Snatched In High-Security Chanakyapuri | Delhi Security Under Scrutiny

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 4, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025, 6:29 PM IST

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Congress MP R. Sudha was attacked during her morning walk in Chanakyapuri—one of the most high-security zones in the capital, just minutes from Parliament. A bike-borne assailant snatched her gold chain and sped away, leaving the MP injured and traumatised. The MP wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing her deep trauma and urging swift action. The incident has sparked a political storm, with the opposition questioning the safety of women in Delhi and the crumbling law and order in India's capital.

