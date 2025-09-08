Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Slams Trump Tariffs, Says India Won’t Apologise To America

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has issued a sharp response on India–US relations following Donald Trump’s remarks. Tharoor said while Prime Minister Modi and the Foreign Minister highlighted the strength of the strategic partnership, India cannot simply “forget and forgive” the 50% tariffs and past insults. He warned that Trump’s mercurial temperament has already caused damage, with Indian workers facing layoffs in Surat’s diamond hub, Tirupur’s garment industry, and Visakhapatnam’s seafood exports. Tharoor welcomed the “new tone” but with caution, stressing that India has nothing to apologise for and will take sovereign decisions. Watch his full remarks here and tell us your thoughts in the comments. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more updates.