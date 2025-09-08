Congress President Kharge Faces Outrage After Snubbing Farmer Over Crop Loss Complaint

A political storm has erupted in Karnataka after a video of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge went viral, showing him snubbing a farmer who sought compensation for crop loss. In the video, Kharge is seen comparing the farmer’s loss of four acres to his own experience of losing 40 acres, sparking outrage. The BJP and NDA allies have accused Congress leaders of arrogance, with senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy launching sharp attacks. The controversy has intensified further with the BJP also questioning Rahul Gandhi’s foreign tour during ongoing floods in several states.