‘Convert Dialogue To Delivery’: Piyush Goyal Unveils 5-Point Blueprint For India-Canada Ties

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 24, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has called to 'convert dialogue to delivery' to advance the India-Canada partnership, proposing a five-pronged approach with actionable outcomes. Speaking on the relationship, Goyal announced a push to resume the Canada-India CEO forum, targeting the first quarter of 2026 to enhance business-to-business contacts. He highlighted India's economic strength, stating it will become the third-largest GDP in the next two to two-and-a-half years and will beat all international growth estimates this year. Goyal also invited Canadian participation in India's AI Summit in February and advocated for joint innovation, supported by a $12 billion government fund. He identified critical minerals, clean energy, and aerospace as key areas for focused cooperation under the Make in India programme.

