Business Today
Crime Scene To Courtroom: Amit Shah Explains India’s New Forensic Laws

Feedback

Amit Shah at the All India Forensic Science Summit called the newly introduced forensic laws the biggest legal reform of the 21st century. He emphasised that these laws, shaped with public input, aim to protect the rights of the nation and its citizens while integrating technology for the next 100 years. Key reforms include the legal recognition of e-documents and e-summons, and mandatory FSL visits to crime scenes in serious offenses. Shah believes these changes will significantly raise India’s conviction rate in the coming years.

