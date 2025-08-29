Cultural Glimpses: PM Modi’s Grand Welcome With Japanese Dance Program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and colorful welcome in Japan, where Japanese artists performed a special dance program in his honor. The cultural performance showcased Japan’s rich traditions and marked the beginning of Modi’s visit with grandeur. Visuals from the event captured vibrant glimpses of the dancers, music, and enthusiastic celebrations as the Indian leader was greeted. The event symbolizes the deepening ties between India and Japan, with cultural exchanges highlighting the friendship between the two nations. Watch the highlights of PM Modi’s welcome and the artistic performances by Japanese dancers. Stay tuned for more updates on PM Modi’s Japan visit. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and subscribe.