Cyclone Ditwa Slams Sri Lanka: 50 Dead, India Sends Urgent Aid | Major Alert Issued

Cyclone Ditwa has ripped through Sri Lanka, leaving more than 50 dead and over 20 missing, with fears that the storm may intensify further. Floods and landslides have devastated the island, cutting off families and sweeping away homes. Sri Lankan Air Force teams have carried out dramatic rooftop rescues across the worst-hit districts, fighting rising waters to save stranded residents. India has rushed humanitarian support under Operation Sagar Bandhu, sending food, medicines and disaster-relief equipment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences and pledged full support. Meanwhile, the IMD warns of severe weather ahead for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Telangana as Ditwa’s impact spreads