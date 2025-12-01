Cyclone Ditwah Results In Heavy Rain In Puducherry-Chennai | NDRF's Rescue Act

Cyclone Ditwah, after battering Sri Lanka, has now hit the northern coastal belt of Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy rain and strong winds along the way. On Wednesday, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai witnessed intense rainfall — up to 220 mm in parts. From Marina Beach, the visuals are stark — intermittent showers early in the day have now turned into heavy, persistent rain. Though the system has begun weakening, authorities are not taking chances. Tourists and residents have been advised to stay indoors, especially those near the coastline. Chief Minister’s teams have been on the ground for rescue operations. The NDRF is fully mobilised with inflatable rescue boats, motors, life jackets, ropes and sliffer dogs trained to detect survivors in collapsed structures — a crucial precaution amid continuous rainfall. Shelters, food camps and emergency measures are active in Puducherry and Karaikal.