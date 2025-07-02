Business Today
D K Shivakumar Exclusive: I Am A Disciplined Partyman, I Stand By My Party's Decision

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with India Today’s Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the state. He affirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains firmly at the helm. “Siddaramaiah is our leader and my Chief Minister. I am his deputy. We are working together,” Shivakumar said, backing the CM. He also rejected rumours of factionalism within the Congress, stating, “There are no camps — only one, and that’s the Congress camp.” Shivakumar stressed that any leadership decisions lie with the party high command. He also spoke about ongoing organisational changes and the party’s focus on retaining power in the 2028 state elections.

