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Day 18 Of War: Iran-Israel Conflict Deepens With Missiles, Drones And Rising Tensions

Day 18 Of War: Iran-Israel Conflict Deepens With Missiles, Drones And Rising Tensions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 12:26 PM IST

The West Asia war is rapidly escalating, with missiles, drones and strikes spreading across the region. A dramatic video shows an Iranian missile hitting a street in Tel Aviv, with Israeli police confirming the use of a cluster warhead. As explosions intensify, diplomacy appears distant with the U.S. hinting at talks while Iran rejects ceasefire calls. Israeli strikes are now hitting deeper inside Iran, even as Tehran deploys advanced missiles like the Sejjil. The conflict is widening beyond Israel and Iran, with drone attacks and interceptions reported in Iraq and Gulf countries, raising fears of a broader regional war.

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