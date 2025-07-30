Days Of Dharmasthala Exhumation: No Remains Found Yet | Unraveling The Mystery | Special

Join Business Today for an in-depth update on the ongoing exhumation process in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) resumes digging for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 5:53 PM IST. A former sanitation worker, acting as the complainant, led the SIT during a spot inspection on Monday, identifying 15 locations near the Netravathi River where he claims to have buried bodies during his tenure. Locals and media gathered outside the forest patch, watching in anticipation as the SIT began the process, but Day 1 yielded no human remains from the first site. Today, the exhumation continues at the second and third identified spots, yet no remains have been uncovered so far. The SIT, supported by forensic experts, is closely monitoring the operation, recording every step with video evidence. The local Gram Panchayat has presented documents claiming unclaimed bodies were buried only in designated areas, contradicting the complainant’s allegations of burials in unofficial locations—inside the forest, beside the river, and near roads. As the investigation deepens, haunting questions emerge: Who are the powerful figures potentially behind this alleged mass burial? Why have no missing person complaints surfaced despite claims of dozens or hundreds of burials? Are locals too intimidated to speak out? And if bodies are eventually found, how feasible will DNA identification be after years of burial? Stay tuned as we explore the latest developments, analyze the SIT’s findings, and delve into the social, legal, and forensic challenges surrounding this chilling case. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell icon for real-time updates on this unfolding mystery. Share your thoughts in the comments—what do you think is happening in Dharmasthala?