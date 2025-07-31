Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
"Dead Economy" Sparks Congress Rift | Rahul Supports Trump, Tharoor & Shukla Oppose

"Dead Economy" Sparks Congress Rift | Rahul Supports Trump, Tharoor & Shukla Oppose

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

A new political rift has begun within Congress after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariff on India. Earlier today, Trump in his tweet called India “dead economy”. Where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi agrees with Trump claiming the BJP has “finished the economy to help Adani,”. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla took a stand against Trump's statement, even calling him delusional and defending India’s economic strength built over decades. Shashi Tharoor takes a strategic line, warning that if US trade talks falter, "If America is completely unreasonable with its demands, we have to move elsewhere. That is the strength of India." Is India’s economy truly in crisis or caught in political crossfire?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended