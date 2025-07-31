"Dead Economy" Sparks Congress Rift | Rahul Supports Trump, Tharoor & Shukla Oppose

A new political rift has begun within Congress after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariff on India. Earlier today, Trump in his tweet called India “dead economy”. Where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi agrees with Trump claiming the BJP has “finished the economy to help Adani,”. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla took a stand against Trump's statement, even calling him delusional and defending India’s economic strength built over decades. Shashi Tharoor takes a strategic line, warning that if US trade talks falter, "If America is completely unreasonable with its demands, we have to move elsewhere. That is the strength of India." Is India’s economy truly in crisis or caught in political crossfire?