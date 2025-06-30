Business Today
Deadly Blast At Sigachi Chemical Factory In India Kills 12, Injures 22, Rescue Efforts Ongoing

Sujit Kumar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2025, 10:26 PM IST

A massive explosion at the Sigachi Chemicals factory in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, Telangana, on Monday morning killed 12 workers and injured 25 others. The blast triggered a huge fire, requiring 11 fire tenders to control the flames. Five of the injured are in critical condition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and directed officials to carry out rescue operations and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

