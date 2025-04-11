DeepSeek Didn’t Just Build An AI Model, It Changed The Conversation – Nilekani’s Viewpoint

At the Global Technology Summit, Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani weighs in on the buzz around DeepSeek and its impact on the global tech ecosystem. He praises DeepSeek for proving that innovation doesn't require deep pockets or powerful chips — just smart design and openness. By publishing its methods, DeepSeek has accelerated the commoditization of AI models, Nilekani says, shifting the focus from model-building to data — raw or synthetic. In a world where anyone can now build models, it’s data that becomes the true differentiator. A bold moment in the AI revolution.