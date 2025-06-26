Business Today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Cross-Border Terror At SCO Meeting | Operation Sindoor Detailed

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 26, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

At the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a strong, clear message on terrorism. He condemned all acts of terror — including cross-border terrorism — and called for holding perpetrators, sponsors, and financiers accountable.

 

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians including a Nepali national, Singh blamed The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He announced that India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting and dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure. This video covers key moments from his speech, India's counter-terror action, and India’s continued support to peace in Afghanistan. 

 

Courtesy : https://www.youtube.com/@chakranewz watch full interview

