Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Urges IMF To Reconsider $1 bn Aid To Pakistan, Warns On Teror Funding

  New Delhi,
  May 16, 2025,
  Updated May 16, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

India has urged the IMF to reconsider its $1 billion financial assistance to Pakistan amid concerns it could be used for terror funding. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking to military personnel in Bhuj on May 16, 2025, emphasized that India does not want its contributions to the IMF to indirectly support terror infrastructure in Pakistan or elsewhere. He called financial aid to Pakistan “nothing less than terror funding” and urged the IMF to refrain from providing any future assistance. Singh also praised the Indian Air Force for its valor and success during Operation Sindoor, highlighting India’s strong defense posture against threats.

