Deforestation In Hyderabad Explained: What’s Happening At Kancha Gachibowli & Why It Matters

Kancha Gachibowli, a 400-acre green zone near the University of Hyderabad, has become the center of a major controversy. Known as the "lungs of Hyderabad," this forested land witnessed large-scale tree cutting between March 30 and April 2, with over 40,000 trees destroyed. The Telangana government's move to auction this land for IT and infrastructure projects sparked widespread protests from students, environmentalists, and citizens. This explainer unpacks why this land is so ecologically significant, how it became a biodiversity hotspot over decades, and why experts warn that its destruction could raise temperatures and worsen Hyderabad’s air quality. With rare species like the Indian Rock Python, Star Tortoise, and a spider found nowhere else in the world, the stakes are high. The Supreme Court has now stepped in, halting all clearing activity and questioning the government’s decision. But the big question remains: should urban development come at the cost of ecological survival?