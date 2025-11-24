Delhi Blast Probe Sparks Political Storm As Madani’s Remarks Trigger Fierce Faceoff

A major political storm has erupted after the Delhi car bomb attack, with investigators probing alleged terror funding linked to Al Falah University in Delhi-NCR. As multi-agency teams track suspected suicide-attack plots across multiple cities, Jamiat chief Arshad Madani stoked controversy by calling the crackdown an attack on Muslim identity and alleging Muslims are denied top academic posts. His remarks triggered a fierce political showdown, with Congress echoing charges of witch-hunt and the BJP hitting back aggressively. Even prominent clerics from the minority community condemned Madani for undermining the fight against terror. As the probe intensifies, serious questions emerge on whether some voices are politicising a grave security threat.