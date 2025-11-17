Delhi Blast: The Terror Cruise Route Exposed | How Umar Drove Through 43 Secure Zones

On November 10, Delhi witnessed one of its most shocking security collapses as a bomb-laden i20 drove freely through 43 ultra-secure VVIP zones before exploding near the Red Fort. India Today investigates bomber Umar’s full journey — from the abandoned explosive-filled car at Al Falah University to the chilling cruise through India Gate, Akbar Road, Rail Bhawan and Connaught Place. Despite having Umar’s name from handler Muzammil’s arrest on October 28, agencies failed to trace the car sitting for days in plain sight. The blast is not just a terror strike—it’s a devastating indictment of collapsed vigilance in the national capital. This is the story of Delhi’s “Terror Cruise.”