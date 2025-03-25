Delhi Budget 2025-26 | "Sheesh Mahal Vs Homes For Poor": CM Rekha Hits Out At AAP

During the presentation of the Delhi Budget 2025-26, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a sharp dig at the previous AAP government. In a striking contrast, she said, "There is a lot of difference between us and them… You made promises, we will fulfil them. You built a 'Sheesh Mahal', we will build homes for the poor." CM Gupta emphasized her government's commitment to inclusive development, highlighting plans to provide toilets in slum areas and foster cooperative governance instead of political blame games.