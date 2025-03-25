scorecardresearch
Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Presents Historic ₹1 Lakh Crore Budget

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the ₹1 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26 in the state assembly — the first by the newly formed BJP-led government. Calling it a “historic budget,” CM Gupta emphasized that this marks the beginning of rebuilding Delhi after what she described as a decade of decline under the previous administration. She sharply criticized the former government, comparing its economic mismanagement to termites eating away at the state’s progress. With a 31.5% hike from the previous year, the budget focuses on ten key areas including infrastructure, electricity, roads, and water. Notably, capital expenditure has been doubled to ₹28,000 crore.

