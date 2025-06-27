Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 100 DEVI E-Buses From Narela Depot, Women Drivers Lead The Way

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated the newly built Narela electric bus terminal and flagged off 100 DEVI electric buses dedicated to this region. The modern depot, constructed in just three months, will operate services across nine routes with about 75 buses beginning their schedules from this location. The facility is equipped with all essential amenities—from passenger shelters and canteens to restrooms and electric bus charging stations—reflecting Delhi’s accelerating shift to sustainable public transport. The Chief Minister emphasised the government's commitment to making the entire transport system electric and efficient, reducing the burden of private vehicles and offering better, greener commuting options. In a powerful symbol of women’s empowerment, women drivers were at the forefront of the DEVI bus rollout. The Chief Minister expressed pride in seeing these buses being driven by female operators, calling it a significant step in involving women in the public transport workforce.