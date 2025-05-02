Business Today
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches 400 Electric Buses In Delhi, Free Travel For Women

  • New Delhi,
  • May 2, 2025,
  • Updated May 2, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has officially flagged off 400 DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) EV Buses fleet for Delhi. The launch which was scheduled for April 22, 2025 was postponed due to a three-day mourning period after the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. The newly launched 23-seater electric buses are a push towards sustainability and better public transport infrastructure. These buses feature low flooring, camera security, and are completely free for women commuters. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emphasized the impact of these EV buses on improving Delhi's transport system and air quality.

