Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Yamuna Cleanup, Slams Past Government

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses concerns on the Yamuna River’s pollution, asserting that her government is actively desilting all 22 major drains flowing into the river. During a ground inspection, she highlighted the administration’s hands-on approach and criticized the previous government for operating from “AC rooms.” Gupta emphasized the commitment of her leadership to real-time monitoring and accountability in cleaning the Yamuna. As environmental concerns rise, this bold step reflects a shift toward action-oriented governance. Stay tuned for a ground-level report on how Delhi’s infrastructure is being revamped to restore the sacred river and protect the environment.

