Business Today
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Probe Into Fee Hike By Capital’s Private Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a firm stance against fee hikes in schools, vowing zero tolerance. Following complaints of illegal fee increases and student expulsions, Gupta warned Queen Mary School, Model Town, of potential registration cancellation. Emphasizing adherence to regulations, she affirmed that schools must not exploit or threaten students. Gupta's statements, shared on social media, underscore Delhi's commitment to transparency and children's rights in education. Amid political allegations from AAP regarding BJP ties to school committees, BJP countered, accusing AAP of misleading narratives.

