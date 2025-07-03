Business Today
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s ₹60 Lakh Bungalow Renovation Sparks Maya Mahal 2.0 Row

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Delhi’s new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is facing sharp criticism over the ₹60 lakh renovation of her official residence — Bungalow No. 1 on Raj Niwas Marg. From 14 ACs to high-end chandeliers and designer appliances, the Public Works Department's tender has sparked outrage. Opposition parties have dubbed it “Maya Mahal 2.0,” slamming the spending spree while Delhiites struggle with basic amenities. The Aam Aadmi Party has lashed out over “lavish taxpayer-funded upgrades,” but BJP leaders are standing firm in defence. With tenders open and the clock ticking, the bungalow may be ready in 60 days—but the political storm may last far longer.

