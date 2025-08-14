Business Today
Delhi Drenched: Floods, Fallen Trees & Traffic Mayhem After Fierce Storm

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 14, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

A violent thunderstorm and heavy rains wreaked havoc across Delhi-NCR, flooding streets, uprooting trees, and causing chaos. In South Delhi’s Kalkaji, a massive tree fell on two bikers — killing the father and critically injuring his daughter -  the horror caught on CCTV. Across the city, chaos reigned. With  commuters struggling on inundated roads, many struggled through waist-deep water, several stalled vehicles clogged the streets, many were towed. Gurugram, once again, was submerged in knee-deep floods. The IMD warns of more heavy rainfall till Sunday, raising fears of worsening conditions. This is the deadly deluge Delhi battles once again — a mix of tragedy, chaos, and resilience.

