Delhi Drenched: Floods, Fallen Trees & Traffic Mayhem After Fierce Storm

A violent thunderstorm and heavy rains wreaked havoc across Delhi-NCR, flooding streets, uprooting trees, and causing chaos. In South Delhi’s Kalkaji, a massive tree fell on two bikers — killing the father and critically injuring his daughter - the horror caught on CCTV. Across the city, chaos reigned. With commuters struggling on inundated roads, many struggled through waist-deep water, several stalled vehicles clogged the streets, many were towed. Gurugram, once again, was submerged in knee-deep floods. The IMD warns of more heavy rainfall till Sunday, raising fears of worsening conditions. This is the deadly deluge Delhi battles once again — a mix of tragedy, chaos, and resilience.