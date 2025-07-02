Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Delhi Environment Minister On Rescheduled Artificial Rain Trials: Tech, Timeline & Target Zones

Delhi Environment Minister On Rescheduled Artificial Rain Trials: Tech, Timeline & Target Zones

Kumar Kunal
Kumar Kunal
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

The Delhi government has postponed its first cloud seeding trials to August 30–September 10, 2025, due to unfavourable monsoon conditions. Approved by DGCA, the trials aim to induce artificial rain to combat air pollution in key hotspots like Bawana. Led by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and IIT Kanpur, a specially equipped Cessna aircraft will release sodium chloride into suitable clouds. Sirsa emphasized the initiative as a critical step in the 2025 Environment Action Plan to prepare for winter smog. Results will be shared with CPCB and scientific bodies to assess broader implementation across the NCR.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended