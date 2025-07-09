Delhi Government's End-Of-Life Vehicle Fuel Ban U-Turn Leaves Car Owners Confused & Furious

Is it banned? Or not? Delhi’s chaotic U-turns over its End-of-Life Vehicle policy have left thousands confused, financially hurt, and emotionally drained. From Kamaljeet Singh, who sold his ₹88 lakh Mercedes for scrap, to Sanjay Gupta, whose diesel car got a fresh RC after he sold it — the stories are heartbreaking. The confusion runs deeper. After the Delhi government rolled back its End-of-Life Vehicle policy, people whose vehicles were already impounded started asking — will we get them back? Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh has made it clear that the impound cars will be released. "The old rule was to take the fine first but that rule is stopped now." he said. Even after the rollback, court orders still ban diesel cars over 10 years and petrol cars over 15 in Delhi. For Delhi’s motorists, the road to compliance has become an expensive and emotional ride.