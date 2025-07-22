Delhi Govt Announces Incentives For Student Athletes | Free i7 Laptops For Underprivileged Toppers

The Delhi government has announced major incentives aimed at supporting student athletes and promoting digital education. Under the new initiative, school students from Class 6 to 12 who participate in sports at the state or national level will receive incentive amounts ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh, depending on their performance level. Elite athletes competing at national and international levels will be eligible for an annual incentive of ₹20 lakh. Additionally, as part of the Mukhyamantri Digital Education Scheme, around 1,200 underprivileged but meritorious students who have passed Class 10 will be awarded high-performance i7 laptops to aid their academic journey. These steps, announced by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, aim to empower and motivate young talent in both academics and sports.