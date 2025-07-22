Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Delhi Govt Announces Incentives For Student Athletes | Free i7 Laptops For Underprivileged Toppers

Delhi Govt Announces Incentives For Student Athletes | Free i7 Laptops For Underprivileged Toppers

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 9:35 PM IST

The Delhi government has announced major incentives aimed at supporting student athletes and promoting digital education. Under the new initiative, school students from Class 6 to 12 who participate in sports at the state or national level will receive incentive amounts ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh, depending on their performance level. Elite athletes competing at national and international levels will be eligible for an annual incentive of ₹20 lakh. Additionally, as part of the Mukhyamantri Digital Education Scheme, around 1,200 underprivileged but meritorious students who have passed Class 10 will be awarded high-performance i7 laptops to aid their academic journey. These steps, announced by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, aim to empower and motivate young talent in both academics and sports.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended