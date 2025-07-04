Delhi Govt Puts A Hold On Ban On Old Vehicles | AAP Slams BJP Over 'Tughlaqi Farman' U-Turn

Delhi’s controversial policy to deny fuel to End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) has hit a major roadblock. Facing public backlash over the ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, the Delhi government has now reversed its decision — announcing that such vehicles will not be impounded. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the U-turn and said a new system is being considered. Meanwhile, petrol pumps remain confused, and political friction continues. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a dig at the BJP, with Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj calling it a "Tughlaqi farman" and crediting public pressure for the rollback. Bhardwaj claimed over one lakh vehicles would have been affected, impacting 60,000+ families — mainly from the middle and lower-middle class.