Business Today
NEWS

Delhi High Court Judge In Cash Haul Scandal: Burning Money, Allegations & High-Stakes Inquiry Unfold

A massive controversy erupts as a video allegedly showing wads of cash being burnt puts Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma under intense scrutiny. The judge has been de-rostered, with all judicial work withdrawn, while a high-stakes probe is underway. A three-member High Court panel has launched an in-house inquiry into the unaccounted cash, with key focus areas including first responders to the fire, authenticity of the video, staff interrogations, and the judge’s call records. Justice Varma has denied all allegations, but the legal fraternity remains divided. Meanwhile, the cash haul row has reached Parliament, with the opposition demanding a statement from the Law Minister. As claims and counter-claims intensify, all eyes are on the Supreme Court-appointed panel to unveil the truth.

