scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Delhi Judge’s Home Fire Leads To Burnt Cash Scandal, Supreme Court Orders Full Inquiry

Feedback

Delhi Judge’s Home Fire Leads To Burnt Cash Scandal, Supreme Court Orders Full Inquiry

A shocking revelation has rocked India's judiciary! A massive stash of burnt cash was found at Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence outhouse following a fire. In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court has made public key evidence, including photos, videos, and inquiry reports. With a special 3-judge panel now probing the source of the cash, unanswered questions remain—who placed it there, and was it part of a larger conspiracy? As Justice Varma claims innocence, the Centre is closely monitoring the case. Has this cash scandal exposed cracks in India's judicial system? Watch the full report to know more!

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement