Delhi Judge’s Home Fire Leads To Burnt Cash Scandal, Supreme Court Orders Full Inquiry

A shocking revelation has rocked India's judiciary! A massive stash of burnt cash was found at Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence outhouse following a fire. In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court has made public key evidence, including photos, videos, and inquiry reports. With a special 3-judge panel now probing the source of the cash, unanswered questions remain—who placed it there, and was it part of a larger conspiracy? As Justice Varma claims innocence, the Centre is closely monitoring the case. Has this cash scandal exposed cracks in India's judicial system? Watch the full report to know more!