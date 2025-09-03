Delhi-NCR At Standstill As Heavy Rains Lash The Capital | Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark

Heavy rains have once again brought Delhi-NCR to a standstill. Streets turned into streams, traffic crawled for hours and chaos unfolded in the national capital exposing the city's crippled infrastructure. In several areas, residents were forced to take shelter on rooftops, while authorities used boats to rescue stranded people. Adding to the city woes, the gates of the Hathni Kund barrage in haryana are open, pumping out water downstream, raising the water level of Yamuna in Delhi. Gurugram too saw massive waterlogging, vehicles breaking down on flooded roads, and bumper-to-bumper traffic jams on the Jaipur Expressway.