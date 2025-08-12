Delhi’s Stray Dog Debate: Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Shelter Order

On August 11, 2025, the Supreme Court’s order to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks sparked a firestorm of protests at India Gate. Animal rights activists, rescuers, and dog lovers gathered, decrying the directive as inhumane, only to face swift detentions by Delhi Police, armed with the court’s mandate to clear streets or risk contempt. The ruling, prompted by 35,000 dog bite cases and 49 rabies deaths in Delhi this year, aims to house 5,000 dogs in shelters with sterilization and CCTV monitoring. Yet, investigations reveal many shelters are barely functional, raising doubts about implementation. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the order “cruel and shortsighted,” urging protection for strays as living beings, not problems. BJP’s Maneka Gandhi labeled it “strange and angry,” warning of a Rs 15,000 crore chaos with no shelters ready. Sena UBT’s Priyanka Chaturvedi blamed municipal failures, while Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed the decision, citing strays as a “big problem.” PETA India slammed the ruling as “illogical,” advocating mass sterilization over displacement. As emotions clash and practical challenges loom, this video dives into Delhi’s tug-of-war between public safety and compassion. Can the city balance humane care with the need for safe streets, or will this divide tear at its soul?