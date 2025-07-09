Delhi’s Vehicle Ban Sparks Political Clash Between CM Rekha Gupta And AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi’s controversial End-of-Life vehicle fuel ban has set the political stage ablaze. AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the BJP government, accusing them of orchestrating a "conspiracy" in collusion with vehicle dealers and calling the CAQM letter a proof of their "drama." On the other side, newly appointed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta defended the delay, claiming credit for pushing the ban to November 1, 2025, in public interest. She blamed "previous governments" for ignoring the pollution crisis. As both sides trade allegations and political heat builds, the people of Delhi are left wondering—who’s really looking out for them? Watch the full faceoff and decide for yourself.