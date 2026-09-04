DemocraticNewsroom | India Inflation Data: Are Official Numbers Hiding The Real Economic Picture?

Are India’s GDP numbers reflecting real economic growth or creating a statistical illusion? On India Today’s Democratic Newsroom debate, Business Today's Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi & India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai and Gaurav Sawant sparred over GDP methodology, inflation data, jobs and the quality of growth. Zarabi defended India’s statistical framework, saying, “We are as good as the best in the world,” while arguing that income disparity, wages, opportunities and quality of growth are separate issues. Rajdeep questioned whether strong headline growth translates into jobs and better incomes. Watch the full debate on whether India’s growth story is statistically sound—and whether the numbers tell the whole story.