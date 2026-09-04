Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
#DemocraticNewsroom | India Inflation Data: Are Official Numbers Hiding The Real Economic Picture?

#DemocraticNewsroom | India Inflation Data: Are Official Numbers Hiding The Real Economic Picture?

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 4, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026, 7:32 PM IST

Are India’s GDP numbers reflecting real economic growth or creating a statistical illusion? On India Today’s Democratic Newsroom debate, Business Today's Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi & India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai and Gaurav Sawant sparred over GDP methodology, inflation data, jobs and the quality of growth. Zarabi defended India’s statistical framework, saying, “We are as good as the best in the world,” while arguing that income disparity, wages, opportunities and quality of growth are separate issues. Rajdeep questioned whether strong headline growth translates into jobs and better incomes. Watch the full debate on whether India’s growth story is statistically sound—and whether the numbers tell the whole story.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended