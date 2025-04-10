Democrats Seek Probe Into Trump Tariff Announcements As US Markets Sky-Rocket On Wednesday

President Donald Trump is facing intense scrutiny over allegations of market manipulation following his recent tariff announcements. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff are leading calls for a formal investigation into whether Trump's actions were designed to benefit his wealthy donors at the expense of working Americans. The controversy began when Trump posted on Truth Social, urging people to "buy" just hours before announcing a 90-day pause on tariffs, which sent stock markets soaring. Critics argue that this sequence of events could constitute insider trading or market manipulation, as it created significant market volatility that insiders might have exploited. Warren and Schiff are pushing for transparency, questioning whether Trump or those close to him profited from advance knowledge of the tariff decision. The situation has sparked widespread concern among lawmakers and financial experts, with some labelling it a "pump and dump" scheme. As the debate unfolds, the White House maintains that Trump's actions were part of his economic strategy, but Democrats remain sceptical, demanding a thorough probe into these allegations.