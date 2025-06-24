Despite Global Trade Woes, Indian Exporters Shine | FM Sitharaman Applauds Innovation & Market Shift

Global trade has faced multiple setbacks over the last few years, with growth projections slashed by international institutions like the WTO, World Bank, and IMF. Despite these headwinds, Indian exporters have shown remarkable resilience and adaptability. Speaking at the India Exim Bank Trade Conclave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the efforts of Indian exporters who continue to grow and succeed in a challenging global environment. She acknowledged that while the world seems unwilling to support export growth, Indian businesses are defying the odds by innovating, embracing high-end technology, and finding newer markets beyond recession-hit Europe. The Finance Minister emphasized that Indian exporters are truly swimming against the current, and assured full government support as they navigate ongoing uncertainties triggered by the pandemic, wars, and trade tensions. Her message was not just one of appreciation but also of recognition of the strategic shift and survival instinct demonstrated by India’s export community.