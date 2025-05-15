Despite India’s Earthquake Relief, Turkey Sides With Pakistan; Indians Launch Massive Boycott

Turkey remains defiant as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirms unwavering support for Pakistan despite mounting backlash in India. Erdoğan stated that no economic losses will deter Turkiye from standing by its Muslim brother, even as India ramps up calls to boycott Turkish products. This comes in the wake of India’s generous earthquake assistance to Turkiye in 2023 through 'Operation Dost,' which included extensive relief supplies. Yet, Turkiye’s continued support to Pakistan — including supplying drones — has sparked widespread outrage across India. Indian consumers have launched a strong boycott movement against Turkish goods, while Indian tourists are cancelling trips to Turkiye and Pakistan’s ally Azerbaijan in large numbers. In the past week alone, bookings to Istanbul have dropped by 60%, with cancellations surging over 250%. Despite deepening trade ties and humanitarian cooperation, these developments mark a significant diplomatic strain between the nations, signaling that Indians are refusing to overlook Turkiye’s open backing of Pakistan amidst ongoing regional tensions.