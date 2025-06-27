Dharamsala Floods Horror: Cloudburst Havoc In Himachal | NDRF Recovers Bodies, Rescue Ops On

Flash floods struck Khaniyara village near Dharamsala after a cloudburst triggered heavy water flow in the Manuni Khad river. The sudden deluge disrupted operations at a hydroelectric project, leaving workers scrambling for safety—many fleeing into nearby forests. At least three lives have been lost, with rescue efforts by the NDRF ongoing. Commandant Baljinder Singh, leading operations in Himachal Pradesh, spoke to India Today from the last accessible point, moments after the third body was recovered. Witnesses describe terrifying scenes of rising waters and equipment destruction. As more rain is forecast, a yellow alert remains in place across the state. With Aman Bhardwaj on ground, here's the latest from the disaster-hit region.