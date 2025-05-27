Business Today
News
bt tv
Did Brigitte Macron Slap The French President? Viral Hanoi Video Sparks Buzz

  • New Delhi,
  • May 27, 2025,
  • Updated May 27, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron went viral during his arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam — not for diplomacy, but for what looked like a slap on the face. As Macron stepped off his plane, a hand appeared to smack his mouth. Moments later, it was revealed to be his wife, Brigitte Macron. The awkward exchange, her refusal to take his arm, and Macron's clenched fist have sparked online speculation. The Elysee Palace has denied any marital spat, and Macron himself dismissed it as mere bickering. This incident follows another viral moment earlier this month when Macron was falsely accused of carrying cocaine on a train. Watch the full video that’s making headlines across the world.

