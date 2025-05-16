Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
bt tv
Did Çelebi Jeopardise India’s Aviation Security?

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • May 16, 2025,
  • Updated May 16, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

India's aviation regulator has revoked the security clearance of Çelebi Airport Services India, citing national security concerns amid rising tensions with Turkey. The company, which handles ground operations at major Indian airports, denies any political affiliations and refutes claims linking it to Turkish President Erdoğan’s family. With over 10,000 Indian employees and $200 million invested in infrastructure, the move could disrupt airport logistics nationwide. Is this a justified precaution or geopolitical pressure at play? Business Today TV unpacks the controversy, facts, and fallout in this special report.

TAGS:
