Did Çelebi Jeopardise India’s Aviation Security?

India's aviation regulator has revoked the security clearance of Çelebi Airport Services India, citing national security concerns amid rising tensions with Turkey. The company, which handles ground operations at major Indian airports, denies any political affiliations and refutes claims linking it to Turkish President Erdoğan’s family. With over 10,000 Indian employees and $200 million invested in infrastructure, the move could disrupt airport logistics nationwide. Is this a justified precaution or geopolitical pressure at play? Business Today TV unpacks the controversy, facts, and fallout in this special report.