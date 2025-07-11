Did China Quietly Arm Iran? Secret Missile Exchange For Oil Sparks Global Alarm

A UK media report has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles — claiming that China secretly delivered surface-to-air missiles to Iran in exchange for oil. While Iran faces crippling Western sanctions, it's long used oil diplomacy to access military tech. China, Iran’s top oil buyer, has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them baseless and reaffirming its non-proliferation stance. The denial came through China’s embassy in Israel, amid growing tensions in the region. With Arab nations and the U.S. reportedly aware of the alleged deal, this development could tip the regional power balance. No concrete proof has emerged yet — but in the geopolitics of the Middle East, even a rumour can ignite global consequences.