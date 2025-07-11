Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Did China Quietly Arm Iran? Secret Missile Exchange For Oil Sparks Global Alarm

Did China Quietly Arm Iran? Secret Missile Exchange For Oil Sparks Global Alarm

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

A UK media report has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles — claiming that China secretly delivered surface-to-air missiles to Iran in exchange for oil. While Iran faces crippling Western sanctions, it's long used oil diplomacy to access military tech. China, Iran’s top oil buyer, has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them baseless and reaffirming its non-proliferation stance. The denial came through China’s embassy in Israel, amid growing tensions in the region. With Arab nations and the U.S. reportedly aware of the alleged deal, this development could tip the regional power balance. No concrete proof has emerged yet — but in the geopolitics of the Middle East, even a rumour can ignite global consequences.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended