Did India Strike Pakistan’s Nuclear Stockpile At Kirana Hills? The Truth Behind Viral Claims

Dramatic videos. Rising smoke. Bold claims. Social media is flooded with speculation that India targeted Pakistan’s nuclear site at Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor. But what’s fact—and what’s just viral fiction? While netizens point to visuals of smoke near Pakistan’s Punjab province, top Indian defence officials have categorically denied any strike on Kirana Hills. The real target? Sargodha Airbase, located just 10 km away. Kirana Hills, a rugged and restricted zone under Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence, may have added to the confusion due to its terrain and proximity. But Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) geolocation confirms the strike site was far from the so-called “Black Mountains.” India Today’s investigation cuts through the noise with verified maps, expert bytes, and satellite validation.