Business Today
Diesel Price Hike, Corruption & Entry Rules: KGTA On Karnataka's Transport Strike

Prakash Pandey from the Karnataka Goods Transport Association (KGTA) gave a statement addressing the ongoing transport strike in Karnataka, highlighting the growing concerns and challenges faced by truckers across the state. He pointed out that the strike has been triggered by a number of unresolved issues that fall under the government's purview. One of the major concerns is the sharp increase in diesel prices over the last seven to eight months, which has significantly raised operational costs. Another pressing issue is the steep hike in fitness renewal charges for older vehicles, which now costs around fifteen thousand rupees—an amount that many small truck operators are struggling to afford. He further criticized the rigid “no entry” timings in Bengaluru, which hamper the timely delivery of emergency consignments from airports, railway stations, and e-commerce hubs to hospitals and customers. Pandey called on the government to address these challenges urgently, as the strike is causing heavy losses and disruptions across the transport and logistics sector.

